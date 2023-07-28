Nigerians going through ‘shegeh’ – Paul Okoye amid fuel subsidy ordeals

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian music artiste, Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy has revealed that Nigerians are going through a hard time.

The singer said this while reflecting on the influx of requests for assistance he has received lately.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer stressed that going by the stream of requests received, it will be thought his name was included in the ministerial nominees list released recently.

He wrote, “Yes Nigerians are going through shegeh!!! But ehh the way people are asking me for assistance, e come be like say my name dey ministerial list Ahh!!! Wetn happen na?”