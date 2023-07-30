Nigerian woman steals two-month-old baby during graduation ceremony

By Demola Akinyemi

A yet to be identified tall and fairly skin woman has stolen a two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, from the mother during a school graduation ceremony in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Saturday during the event held at the school premises at Deeper Life area, Sawmill, Ilọrin.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah popularly known as Iya Mujidat, confirmed the issue to journalists in Ilorin.

The suspect reportedly bolted away with the baby when the mother went to collect the certificate of the elder brother who was graduating at the ceremony.

Sekinah described the suspect as a ‘tall fair complexion woman dressed in a purple Ankara with a black headscarf.

Narrating her ordeal she said,”She is a Christian and came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family member or where she stays and don’t even have her number.

‘We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the elder brother to collect his certificate who was graduating.

“That was the last we saw of her. We have reported the case at ‘A’ Division police station in Surulere, Ilọrin but yet to hear from them’, the mother added.

Calls to the police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP) were not answered before the filing of this report.