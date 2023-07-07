Nigerian wins 2023 Africa Education Medal

Simi Nwogugu

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Nigerian and the CEO, JA Africa, Simi Nwogugu, has been announced as the winner of the Africa Education Medal 2023.



The award founded last year by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft, recognised the tireless work of changemakers who are transforming African education.

Nwogugu’s feat came on the heels of JA Africa, part of the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated JA Worldwide, and one of the world’s largest youth-serving NGOs continued impacts on the youths across the continent via the delivery of hands-on, blended learning in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

Her organisation also empowered young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work readiness skills, manage their earnings and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Speaking of the winner of the Africa Education Medal, 2023, Senior Education Business Leader, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, at HP, Mayank Dhingra, said: “Congratulations to Simi Nwogugu on the fantastic achievement of winning the Africa Education Medal 2023. Her work at JA Africa is truly empowering the continent’s next generation to face the future with confidence.

“She is an inspiration to all of us at HP, where we have a bold goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces and aligning with NGOs, government, educators, and businesses can we truly improve the education environment. The Africa Education Medal brings together all those who are changing the face of African education, whose vital work deserves to be celebrated.” Dhingra noted.

Also, the founder and CEO of T4 Education, Vikas Pota, noted that: “Simi Nwogugu has dedicated her life’s work to skilling up Africa’s young people, equipping them with the tools to not only survive but thrive in the world they’re entering. Congratulations on winning the Africa Education Medal 2023. Your success will serve as a rallying cry for changemakers to come forward and help Africa unlock its potential.”Pota stated.

For the Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw:” “It is important to recognise the impact, advocacy, and leadership of prolific individuals who are demonstrating their commitment to uplifting the standard of education in the continent. That is why it gives me great pleasure to recognise and congratulate Simi Nwogugu, the CEO of JA Africa, who is this year’s medallist for the Africa Education Medal in conjunction with HP and Microsoft.” She explained.

Expressing delight over her win, Nwogugu said: “I am so honoured to receive this accolade, but it is not just about me. This award is for all the fantastic staff at JA Africa, and for all the inspirational young people they have worked with, helping to pave the way to a brighter future for our continent’s young. I want to thank T4 Education, HP, and Microsoft for giving these people hope that together we can make a difference.” she said.

Nwogugu who for 25 years leading JA has served in various capacities, and headed various initiatives, one of such include: the Leadership, Empowerment Achievement & Development (LEAD) Camp for Girls, which has inspired and empowered over 1,200 young girls to become high-achieving women leaders in society. She has also won several awards and nominations both locally and internationally.

JA CEO beat nine top finalists to become the winner of Education Medal 2023. The finalists included: Mary Ashun, Principal of Ghana International School, Ghana;

Laura Kakon, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of Honoris United Universities, Morocco; Rogers Kamugisha, Country Director of Educate!, Rwanda and;

Grace Matlhape, CEO of SmartStart, South Africa;

Others were; Mary Metcalfe, former policymaker and CEO of Programme to Improve Learning Outcomes (PILO), South Africa; Martha Muhwezi, Executive Director of FAWE, Uganda; Jean-Claude Nkulikiyimfura, Executive Director of Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village, Rwanda; and Sara Ruto, Former Chief Administrative Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Education and former CEO of PAL Network, Kenya, including Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa School, Kenya.