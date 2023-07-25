Nigerian, Tony Okeke, wins science award in USA

By Emma Nnadozie

A Washington, DC, USA-based nonprofit organisation, Health and Environmental Sciences Institute, HESI, Genetic Toxicology Technical Committee, GTTC, has selected Tony Okeke, the NNPC Science Quiz Champion, as a GTTC Professional Development: 2023 award winner.

Tony was given the award in recognition of his strides in the last four years of his study as a Biomedical Engineering student at Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

HESI has a mission to collaboratively identify and help resolve global health and environmental challenges through the engagement of scientists from academia, government, industry, clinical practice, research institutes and NGOs.

As a winner of the award, Tony will receive funds and be afforded the opportunity to attend relevant scientific conferences, workshops, training courses, etc to build core competencies and transferable skills and or share their research, and be availed with another related opportunity that contributes to professional development.

The award also provides Tony the opportunity to join the HESI community to learn about emerging projects and science at HESI.

It is also an open invitation for Tony to attend the 2024 GTTC Annual Meeting to learn about current GTTC projects and network with and gain insight from, experts in the genetic toxicology field.