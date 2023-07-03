Nigerian students agitate reform of the nation’s education system

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Federal and State governments have been charged to set up an independent committee, made up of education experts to study various reforms in the education sector, since independence and come up with a strategy that will enable the nation to move forward.

Participants at the 2023 Biodun Lawale Interschool Competition, made called an inter School Debate Competition, put together by Abeokuta Junior Chambers International, with support from Learn Africa.

The students, who were speakers at the inter School Debate Competition, said the government should accord every segment of education its rightful place.

They said, every segment in the education sector should have codified objectives that are subject to periodical evaluations.

“Government should establish secondary education commission as a watchdog to secondary education in the country.

“The essence is to give secondary education the deserved priority that aims at making our youth arm with sellable skills and knowledge to continue with their studies.

“Policy haste in education never gives the desired result. It would be better if policies are made in such a way that changes can be accommodated without disturbing the overall system in operation.

The participants also said “Nigeria education should aspire for manpower training. The mass-benefit approach to education has been heavily politicized and it is on its way out, and the cost-benefit approach is too sophisticated for the country.

“Government should work toward finding a solution to incessant strikes at the tertiary institutions by academic staff. Only God knows the loss incurs by the nation through such strikes. How would Nigeria hope to belong among 20 economically strong nations if its institutions of learning are paralyzed by strikes?

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Babatunde Sanyaolu thanked the organisers and Biodun Lawale Foundation for the interest of Nigerian Students calling on other Non-Governmental Organisation to emulate JCI as the nation needs more support to have a better educational system that works with reality on the ground.

Earlier in his welcome address JCIN, Amb. Olufemi Emmanuel Adeleke said the process of education reforms must march modern scientific and technological innovations for it to remain relevant to the learner and the nation.

JCI Adeleke who is the President of Abeokuta JCI said as an organisation, JCI will continue to support the government in its educational reforms despite the belief that it may take years for any meaningful educational reform to yield fruits.

“Nigeria must learn to plan its education and implement it with commitment and sense of direction for the greater good of all its citizens

Schools that participated in the competition included: Sacred Heart Catholic College, Macjob Grammar School, Onikolobo, African Church Grammar School, Ita Eko, Abeokuta

Others are, Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Catholic Comprehensive School (Private), Gateway Secondary School, Ijemo Titun High School, Ibara, GRA and Abeokuta Grammar School.

At the end of the competition, Abeokuta Girls Grammar School came first, Sacred Heart School, came second and Abeokuta Grammar School came third.