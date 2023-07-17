Nigerian real estate ‘ll remain bullish for many years, says Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu

By Rita Okoye

Despite the pessimistic economic forecasts from experts, the founder and chief executive officer of LuckyBay Homes Limited, Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu has predicted that the Nigerian real estate market will remain robust.

Ikechukwu, claims: “Nigeria has a huge over 100 million housing deficit, such that if all real estate companies are working towards providing affordable luxury homes for the next 10 years, there will not be a glut or shortage in the market. Nigeria, a country of over 200 million people, has an undeveloped real estate market.

Ikechukwu noted that LuckyBay Homes Limited, the company he incorporated in 2012, has become renowned in the real estate sector for its activities in Lagos and Abuja.

The company plans to expand its operations to more states after recently finishing the Lekki Palm City Estate in Ajah, Lagos State.

Ikechukwu further affirmed that the sector is capable of boosting the Nigerian economy to greater heights while speaking among industry stakeholders at the real estate summit in Lagos.

According to the CEO, “Real estate is one of the few industries that has continued to grow even as the economy has shrunk over the past six years as a result of the recession and the devastation of Covid-19.”

He then urged the Bola Tinubu administration to create a housing policy that would empower financiers and other real estate industry players to spearhead the drive for decent, affordable housing for all Nigerians.

With our nation having one of the highest housing deficits in the world, our leaders can no longer afford to turn a blind eye, he insisted.

“No serious government in the world will ignore the housing problems of its citizens,” he said.

Ikechukwu also urged private investors to increase their holdings in the housing market, saying: “We need to commit more investments to affordable houses. At the end of the day, everyone wins.”