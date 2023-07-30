Nigerian poet, 34 others selected for int’l writing programme in US

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Prominent Nigerian poet and journalist, Mr. Soonest Nathaniel, has been chosen to join the illustrious International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency at the University of Iowa in the United States.

Nathaniel, known for his stirring and insightful body of work, will join 34 other selected writers from various countries in the three-month program, now in its 56th year.

According to a statement on Sunday, Nathaniel’s participation in the programme underscores the broader recognition of Nigerian poets and writers on the international stage.

“Soonest Nathaniel’s selection for this prestigious program is a testament to the global recognition of his exceptional talent and dedicated work.

“His unique style and powerful poetry make him a great addition to this year’s programme,” the statement read.

Nathaniel, the author of two celebrated poetry collections – ‘Teaching Father how to Impregnate Women’ and ‘Burying the Ghosts of Dead Narratives’, will join an exclusive group of authors that includes Nobel Prize in Literature laureates like Turkey’s Orhan Pamuk and China’s Mo Yan.

These acclaimed authors began their journey towards global recognition at the IWP.

A winner of the 2017 RL Poetry Award and a Langston Hughes Fellow at the Palm Beach Festival, Nathaniel is a prolific figure in the genre of speculative realism.

His work, ranging from poetry to journalism, is acclaimed for its lyrical beauty and profound insight into historical and contemporary issues.

In addition, his poems have appeared in literary magazines in Nigeria, the U.S., and Britain, demonstrating his international appeal.

The IWP Fall Residency, which started in 1967, aims to offer authors a matchless intercultural opportunity, providing them with space to write, read, translate, study, conduct research, give readings, stage works, and join the dynamic literary and academic community at the University of Iowa.

Significantly, Iowa City is the first city in the United States to be designated a UNESCO City of Literature, partly due to the influential role of the IWP.