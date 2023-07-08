Nigerian Muslim Ummah condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Quran

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA (Council), under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has condemned the burning of the Qur’an in front of the main mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

“This abominable and heinous act is a clear affirmation of the growing high level of Islamophobia while evidencing the impunity of Islamophobes whose hatred for Islam and Muslims knows no bound.

Actions and utterances credited to these Islamophobes smack of gross insensitivity, and disrespect for the feelings and sensibilities of nearly two billion Muslims in the World.

This is one too many attacks on Mosques in Sweden, especially recalling that of 2015 and another in December 2022, following which a damaged copy of the Qur’an was left chained up and hanging outside the entrance of the Mosque”, NSCIA said in a statement yesterday.