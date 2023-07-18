Nigerian Institute of Journalism honours Ajadi with Humanitarian Service Award

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Students’ Week theme ‘ Brace Up’ held in grand style this year, including a deserved award to the Governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party , NNPP, during 2023 general election.

Hon. Olufemi Ajadi. Ajadi, a strong pillar of youth support, was honoured with a humanitarian support award by the students.

The school SRC president Idera Eluwande described Ajadi as a philanthropist, saying that Ajadi had been supportive of financially challenged students in paying their school fees

While presenting the award to the outstanding politician, the SRC President added that the award was also in recognition of what the humanitarian service Ajadi had rendered to some many people within the country.

According to NIJ, Ajadi’s humanitarian disposition towards the needy was rare even across the African continent, adding that the school was proud to identify with his achievements.

“It is in recognition of these efforts to better the living conditions of this category of persons; giving the hopeless, hope; homeless, shelter and the hungry, food; and even going further to create a source of livelihood for them, that we have deemed it necessary to give Hon. Olufemi Ajadi the award, to encourage him to continue the good work”

Responding, Olufemi Ajadi thanked NIJ for finding him deserving of the honour saying, ” humanity is my religion and I will continue to do all that I can to uphold humanity”.,

Ajadi therefore used the occasion to further draw the federal government’s attention to the plight less priviledge, while calling for more support towards ameliorating their suffering.

He said with the enormity of resources in the country, that Students who make up the hope of a country’s future should not be denied access to quality education.

He encouraged them to continue to show interest in political developments of the country adding that their contributions were needed in advancing the course of the nation.