Nigerian graduates need connection, prayers alone not enough – Cleric

Graduate: Graduation cap

Pastor Dayo Ezekiel of Christ Reign Church, Ilorin, says Nigerian graduates and job seekers need connection more than prayers.

Ezekiel urged religious leaders in the country to connect them within their fellowship, rather than praying for them everyday without any empowerment.

He gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The cleric noted that most religious leaders only focused on praying for graduates and job seekers in their midst without any effort to connect them.

According to him, most religious leaders have what it takes to help the graduates but they will rather pray without any effort to fix them.

“I believe in prayer, but why can’t you use your position to connect young graduates and fix them for a better living.

“Prayer alone is not enough. Hand them over to big personalities coming to your Church or Mosque. Collect their CV and give it out.

“We focus too much on prayers. God will not come down from heaven to help. He will use someone for them.

“It is time we religious leaders use our positions to help. We always ask them to pray and fast which is normal. We can do better by connecting them to people we know and have access to,” he said.

Ezekiel however advised the graduates to stop selecting jobs but start from somewhere, rather than been idle or roaming the streets. (NAN)