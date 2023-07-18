Nigerian DJ Scuba begins US tour

Award winning disc jockeys, Obasi Eke John widely known as Dj Scuba has stormed the United States of America for a global tour.

The gifted Nigerian DJ who is arguably one of the most revered disc jockeys in Nigeria has decided to yield to the growing demands of his fan base abroad. Thus, DJ Scuba who has performed in Ghana , and Dubai is debuting his US tour in Brooklyn, New York City as part of his global tour to reel out his entertainment wizardry to his global fans.

A lot of dignitaries are expected to grace the colourful events.

Estee Lauder once said, “I never dreamed about success, I worked for it: This success quote best describes the rising profile of one of Obasi Eke John.

The talented DJ Scuba is a young Nigerian DJ and Producer who started his music career as a DJ in 2015.

Of a truth, like Herman Melville said that it is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation, DJ Scuba’s love, originality, and passion for music made him push through to the world of deejaying successfully and his sound revolves around Afrobeats, AfroHouse, Amapiano, Dancehall and Hip-Hop.

He has trending sounds on the airwaves and unique mixes on his platforms, he has performed in top places like the African Magic Turn Up Friday on DStv with Do2dtun and Skiibii as ambassadors for Pepsi Nigeria and Infinix Nigeria, and many other big platforms in the country and beyond, and he is hoping on exploring the world and performing in great places like Ibiza, the United States and other parts of the world. He majors in events and a performance.