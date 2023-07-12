Nigerian cancer awareness group moves to support patients

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A leading cancer-fighting organization in Nigeria, Project PINK BLUE has received a donation of N1 million to support cancer patients in its support group.

The donations was made by the hosts of the “Mixed Martial Arts Night of Glamour and Glory,” event in Abuja.

While presenting the N1 million donation, Master Ebere Benard, President AKALAKA Spirit of Warrior and Director of Youth Development, Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation said “Seeing much, suffering much, and studying much, are the pillars of learning. Indeed, life itself is our teacher and we are in a state of constant learning. Hence, the champions (cancer survivors) must continue to forge themselves in the fire of their own will to survive”.

The Programme Coordinator of Project PINK BLUE, Gloria Okwu, expressed her gratitude to the organizers, “Project PINK BLUE is immensely grateful to the organizers of this epoch-making event for recognizing the struggles of cancer patients and the phenomenal work we do at Project PINK BLUE. This donation will significantly improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. This should also encourage private and public sector actors to support and empower those affected by cancer.

“The donation has been apportioned to have the greatest impact on the Abuja Cancer Support Group. Firstly, all cancer survivors present at the event received some monetary support depending on their treatment status. Secondly, some amount was budgeted for the registration and website of the support group. Finally, about 45% of the entire funds will be dedicated to hosting group psychotherapy sessions for cancer survivors in Abuja.

“Considering the success of the event, Project PINK BLUE is actively seeking partnerships with organizations and individuals who share the same commitment to supporting the fight against cancer.

“We believe that through collaboration and shared dedication, we can make a significant difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families because no one deserves to fight cancer alone. We invite like-minded organizations and individuals to partner with us in our mission to create greater awareness, conduct cancer screenings, and extend financial and psychosocial support to patients. Together, we can bring hope and improved healthcare to those battling cancer”.