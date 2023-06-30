Nigerian-Canadian based music artist Perpie debuts album

Saxophonist, Perpie

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian born Canadian based musician Perpetual Awele Atife popularly know as ‘Perpie’ is set to unveil her debut album titled “Ije-Awele.”

The award-winning African contemporary saxophonist, Perpie disclosed this recently in an interaction with entertainment press saying that her first time hit will go public on Friday, July 7, 2023. The album comes five years after her debut 5-track EP, which has garnered sold-out shows across Calgary, Canada, her base.

The New Canadian Artist Award recipient commemorates her Igbo roots and the realities of the everyday life of the Black diaspora in her latest project, Ije-Awele.

Perpie’s album project Ije-Awele (2023) is a mix of live and studio recordings of both instrumental and vocal compositions – a collection and representation of memories and moments from her childhood, her journey both as a human and her experience as an artist.

“The idea to record this album in the studio and to record live before with a live audience was simply to relive community spirit. My artistic expression is largely influenced by my growing discovery of my heritage, the rich history of the African people, the power of community, the impact of poverty, pain, faith and grace – all of which reflect my life’s journey and realities,” says Perpie.

Recorded with Chamber Orchestra and the Jazz Band at Studio Bell National Music Centre, the enchanting 12-track album sonically encapsulates memories from her childhood and her journey as a human and an artist.

The album takes listeners on a journey woven with soulful Jazz patterns. It captures the rippling global impact that slavery, racism, and discrimination have on Black communities. It encompasses the strength of her people as a community, the hard work and resilience among the black race as displayed by her ancestors, the Igbo, as recorded in ‘The Landing’ of 1803. The instrumental-driven album is fused with Jazz, Soul, Folk and alluring lyrics.

Written in collaboration with Digba of New York, Philip Ozo of Nigeria and accompanied by Calgary-based musicians, they formed an album that speaks to today’s social climate and the resilience of Black people.

“There is grace for every journey – it doesn’t matter in what capacity. There is grace for everyone’s journey. There is also light. I hope that this album encourages artists who are struggling, especially millennials in a world filled with growth and speed, to share their art a little more,” said Perpie.