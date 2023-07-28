Nigerian afrobeat music artiste, Ray Blaze narrates gunshot experience in Belgium

Nigerian-born Belgium-based afrobeat music artiste, Oloriegbe Emmanuel Oluwatoyin popularly known as Ray Blaze, has narrated the story behind how he was shot by police in Belgium few years ago.

Ray Blaze, who is currently in Nigeria on a familiarisation and media tour as well as working on his upcoming EP project which will be out in couple of months, while speaking with journalists in Lagos noted that it was God that saved his life as the gunshot would have ended his life.

While narrating what transpired, Ray Blaze said: “I was in the car alongside my then girlfriend who was driving to catch up with an appointment with a doctor. We had a minor argument about her driving skills which I wasn’t comfortable with so I decided to step out in our neighbourhood.

“Stepping out of the car, I noticed a white boy staring at my then girlfriend so i confronted him, I stepped back into the car after my girlfriend urged me to step in and let us continue our journey.

“We left that area and kept going. We got to a traffic light and had to stop until it turns green for us to continue that was when we heard a gunshot through the car wind shield and the bullet went straight through my chest.

“My girlfriend was in a state of shock and panic and screamed saying: “Why did you shoot? What did he do?”. At first I thought it was just a taser because I couldn’t believe the police would just shoot like that not even in worst scenario. But then looking to my chest and saw blood first thing I could think of was “oh no!” I am dead.

“Apparently it was just an accidental discharge. But all thanks to God I survived it after a undergoing a surgery but I still live with fragment of the bullet in me.”

Sharing details of how he began his journey into music, he stated that: “My interest in music started at a very young age watching my uncle who is a musician perform and rehearse with his band.Then I learnt how to play the drums and piano with my cousin hydrobeat.

“Shortly after secondary school I relocated to Belgium where I had the opportunity to learn how to work with recording softwares and DAW and started composing and recording my own music which after that i went to audio school to study sound engineering.

“After my studies I had the chance to start working with known producers and started writing songs for famous artistes in Belgium.’’