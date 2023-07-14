Nigeria’ll see prosperity under Tinubu – Olugbon of Orile-Igbo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, Friday urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying that despite the initial pain, they will at the end of the day see prosperity.

The natural ruler, who gave the advice while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the government means business and determined to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to them

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, noted that the current biting condition is the natural pain that precedes the deserved gain for all citizens, adding that he was confident of good times ahead.

He said that he had fruitful and promising discussions with the President, just as he prayed God to sustain and help the administration achieve its programme for the country.

According to him, “We paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also we’ve been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians. All I will say is let all Nigerians be patient with him. He has kicked started on a very positive direction and there’s no way you’ll have gains without pain.

“We’ll have the immediate pain, but we’ll have the long term gain. Nigerians will enjoy prosperity at the end of the day, this government means business and the business is to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“All the issues we have discussed are very positive about this government. I wish Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a successful tenure. I wish Nigeria a peaceful coexistent country, a prosperous nation and fulfilled country, by the special grace of God”, he said.

Also, the President received the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwumi Ambode; and the Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, at Villa.