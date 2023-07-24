Nigeria travellers to connect Angola directly from Lagos next week

By Prince Okafor

Private multinational passenger airline serving West and Central Africa, ASKY has extended its connectivity from Lagos to Luanda, Angola.

The airline which has its head office in Lomé, Togo and its hub at Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport, will commence operations with three times weekly flights to and from Luanda, Angola, effective 01 August, 2023.

The airline is a strategic partner of Ethiopian Airlines, and has been consistently since 2017.

In a statement issued by the airline, it stated: “With this launch, passengers will have seamless connection to ASKY’s vast network covering all of West and Central and South Africa markets with three direct daily service weekly per attached schedule.

“These flights will be operated using a Boeing 737-800 New Generation (NG) aircraft and are already available for sales.”