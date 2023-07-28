Nigeria set to raise its profile on international stage – Santiago Roberts

By Rita Okoye

In a groundbreaking move, Nigeria has recently made strides in the world of international beauty pageants with the acquisition of two prestigious pageant franchises – Miss Grand International and Miss Eco International.

The acquisition was made possible by Santiago Roberts, the visionary CEO of Qhue Concepts, the proud owners of Miss Tourism Nigeria and Miss Tourism Africa.

This momentous development signals a new era for Nigeria, transforming it from merely being a participant to becoming a formidable force and powerhouse in the global beauty pageant industry.

Miss Grand International and Miss Eco International are two of the most highly acclaimed pageant competitions, attracting participants from various countries across the globe. With the acquisition, Nigeria is set to raise its profile on the international stage and showcase the country’s unique beauty, talent, and culture to the world.

Santiago Roberts, the brain behind this ambitious endeavour, expressed his elation over the acquisition. He believes that it is high time for Nigeria to transcend the status of being a mere name on the list of international pageant competitors.

With the ownership of these prestigious pageant franchises, Nigeria can now emerge as a force to be reckoned with, projecting its diverse beauty, rich heritage, and exceptional talent on the global platform.

It will be recalled that last year, Santiago’s nationally produced 10th Miss Tourism Nigeria crowned queen, Tosin Adeduro emerged the 4th Runner up at the Miss Tourism World Competition which was held in Vietnam with over 50 countries participating.

Sharing more light on the Miss Grand and Miss Eco acquisition, Santiago added that while ‘the delegate chosen to represent Nigeria in these two International events will play a very pivotal role in introducing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as well as tourism to over a billion global audiences during the events, most importantly, the title bearer of Miss Grand Nigeria and Miss Eco Nigeria will become an inspirational force for millions of young Nigerian women, showing the limitless opportunities that can be achieved through dedication and commitment to pursuing one’s dreams relentlessly’.

The titleholder of Miss Grand Nigeria will go on to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Miss Grand International competition scheduled to be held this October in Vietnam, Miss Eco Nigeria will represent Nigeria in Egypt during the world finals.

The move represents a strategic and well-thought-out decision by Qhue Concepts. By securing the rights to host Miss Grand International and Miss Eco International in Nigeria, the country is set to gain significant exposure, attracting attention from millions of beauty pageant enthusiasts worldwide. Moreover, the acquisition aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s commitment to promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and empowerment of women.

Both Miss Grand International and Miss Eco International pageants share a common vision of promoting environmental consciousness, sustainable development, and women empowerment.

These core values resonate deeply with Nigeria’s aspirations to address environmental issues and empower its women, making the franchises an ideal fit for the country’s socio-cultural fabric.

The impact of this acquisition extends beyond the pageant industry. It can serve as a catalyst for socio-economic growth in Nigeria. The influx of international visitors, media attention, and investments related to the pageants can generate considerable revenue for the country. Additionally, it opens up doors for collaborations and partnerships between Nigeria and other nations, fostering cultural exchange and diplomatic ties.

The acquisition of Miss Grand International and Miss Eco International franchises for Nigeria marks a turning point in the nation’s history. It is a testament to the vision and dedication of Santiago Roberts and Qhue Concepts in their pursuit of elevating Nigeria’s global standing. The world can now witness the beauty, talent, and charisma of Nigerian women, who will grace the stage with grace and poise, representing not only their nation but also the aspirations of millions around the world.

As Nigeria prepares to take the stage and make its mark in the world of international beauty pageants, one thing is certain – this is just the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s journey towards becoming a true powerhouse in the global pageant arena.