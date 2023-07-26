Nigeria needs Integration of digital health tools into community pharmacies’

By Prince Okafor

Integration of digital health tools and platforms within community pharmacies would offer invaluable benefits to Nigeria and other African countries.

This was the submission of the Director, Nigerian-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pradeep Pahalwani, during a press conference in Lagos to announce the West African Pharma Healthcare, WAPHC, exhibition slated for next month in Lagos.

According to him, as technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, incorporating digital health solutions into daily operations has become increasingly crucial.

“The integration of digital health tools and platforms within community pharmacies offers several invaluable benefits.

“It would enhance patient engagement and empowerment. With digital health, community pharmacists can establish meaningful connections with patients, allowing for improved communication, education and support.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the conference will see West Africa nations converged with some global regulators to deliberate on new pharmaceuticals technology.

Speaking further, the Managing Director, Leoht Africa, Bunmi Aliyu, noted that the healthcare industry in this part of the world is set for a remarkable growth, presenting numerous avenues for profitable investment while making a positive impact.

She said: “Nigeria, as the largest economy in Africa, offers immense potentials for investment across various sectors. The healthcare industry, in particular, is experiencing a transformational phase, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing healthcare awareness is vital.

“The government has recognized the significance of investing in the health sector and has implemented various reforms to improve healthcare.

“While our country boasts a rich heritage in various fields, it is disheartening to witness the detrimental consequences of medicine insecurity on our society.

“Medicine insecurity directly impacts the health of our citizens, particularly those with chronic illnesses and vulnerable populations.

“The unavailability of essential medications can lead to worsening health conditions, prolonged suffering, and in severe cases, irreversible damage or even loss of life. It also hampers disease prevention efforts, causing the spread of communicable diseases and exacerbating public health crises”

“One of the key investment opportunities in the country’s healthcare lies in the development and modernization of private and public hospitals as well as healthcare facilities to meet up the healthcare and treatment available.

“The past few years have shown us how much needs to be done in Africa, in terms of medical innovation and healthcare technology advancements. The trade exhibition would provide a platform for discussions and conversations aimed at disrupting stereotypes and spearheading the progression of the healthcare industry in our region.

“It will expose relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth.”

On his part, the Director of Projects and Strategic Management, WegVoraus, Thomas James, stated that the future of healthcare is to be on the agenda of the WAPHC.

“New pharmaceutical innovations that would redefine the healthcare landscape in the region and beyond will be unveiled.

“WAPHC has established itself as the biggest gathering of healthcare professionals in the sub-region, attracting manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, medical experts and regulatory bodies.

“From pharmaceuticals and medical devices to healthcare technology, drugs and services, the exhibition covers all aspects of the healthcare spectrum.

“WAPHC offers an exceptional networking and business hub for key parties in the healthcare ecosystem, while driving discourse on key challenges affecting our regional healthcare systems to unearth sustainable solutions,” James added.