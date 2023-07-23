Nigeria marks World breastfeeding Week

…Says only 29% infants under 6mnth exclusively breastfed

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria will join the rest of the world to observe this year’s World Breastfeeding Week from the 1st to 7th of August, 2023.

The World Breastfeeding Week is a yearly global campaign that aims to increase awareness on the health and wellbeing outcomes of breastfeeding on infants, young children, mothers, families and the society at large.

A statement by the National Food and Nutrition Median Team, NFNMT reveals that in Nigeria, only 29% of the infants under age 6 months were found to be exclusively breastfed, while only 42% were put to breast within the first hour of birth.

The team then urged all citizens to enable breastfeeding by making a difference for working parents.

The global theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, is “Enable Breastfeeding, making a Difference for Working Parents”.

It focuses on breastfeeding and employment/work. According to the statement that, this year’s theme calls for more awareness on breastfeeding support in workspaces.

To achieve a higher impact on malnutrition reduction such as stunting, it urged that the coverage of nutrition sensitive and nutrition specific interventions among the targeted population should be 80% and above.

The statement reads in part: “The known identified challenges that hinder breastfeeding of infants in the country among others include inadequate knowledge among mothers on the benefits of breastmilk, myths surrounding breastfeeding, early return to work after childbirth, lack of a conducive breastfeeding environment especially for working mothers, aggressive marketing of breastmilk substitutes, among others.

“Breastfeeding is the right of both the mother and the child. “However, for working mothers in Nigeria, balancing the demands of their careers with the desire to breastfeed can be challenging.”

“In addition to working outside the home, many Nigerian women have to perform time-consuming, often arduous domestic chores including cooking and laundry to maintain the household; and they also have to breastfeed their children.

“This year we are focusing on how we can adequately support these women to optimal breastfeeding for the good of our dear nation.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had recommended early initiation of breastfeeding within an hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond, with the introduction of appropriate complementary food as from six months.

The Ministry also advocated that working places should be made conducive to encourage breastfeeding as this will enhance productivity for these mothers, while assuring their nurturing role.

Presently, women employed in the federal civil service are entitled to 16 weeks paid maternity leave and when they return to work, they have two hours off a day to breastfeed till 6 months.

Recently, the Civil Service has extended this to the men, with 14 days paternity leave.

Under the Labour Act, mothers employed outside of the public sector are entitled to 12 weeks maternity leave. They are entitled to half pay if they’ve worked for their employer for at least six months.

It is no doubt that breastfeeding is important both to the mother and the child, a practice that all fathers, family members and society should support without fail.

Breast milk is very nutritious and builds the immunity of the baby.

It also protects babies from common diseases such as diarrhea and pneumonia.

Much more, the bonding between mother and baby during breastfeeding improves emotional and social development of the child.

“The general public, is being reminded that breast milk is the ideal food for infants, it is readily available, cheap, safe, clean and gives the first form of protection against many common childhood illnesses.

“Breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that the child needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life.

“Therefore, it’s important that everyone gets involved by supporting our women to breastfeed everywhere. Your support contributes to our nation’s health, economy and future workforce”, it said.