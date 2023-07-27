Nigeria in dire need of good leaders — KUMUYI

General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday, said that it will take a person with good intentions, backed up with effective action, to deliver the country from the present economic challenges.

Pastor Kumuyi said this while addressing a press conference at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to flag off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi.

Convener of the GCK, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope with the present situation in the country, assuring them of greater possibilities ahead, if only they can pray, plan, and pursue their endeavours to make a difference in the nation.