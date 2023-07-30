Nigeria Energy conference to address critical challenges of energy access

By Sebastine Obasi

Challenges of energy access and renewable energy are expected to take centre stage as Nigeria Energy conference marks its 10th anniversary.

Scheduled to hold from the 19 to 21 September 2023 in Lagos, the event will afford attendees the opportunity to be informed about the latest reforms and regulations, as well as understand how they will impact the energy market and businesses.

The conference will also focus on latest technologies especially how digitalisation is changing the game of the industry.

This year’s anniversary edition will present delegates with the unique opportunity to hear, engage, and network with key industry stakeholders within the sector.

Speaking on the conference, Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, said, “Nigeria and West Africa’s Energy sector are currently undergoing a significant transformation, with a strong emphasis on addressing the critical challenge of energy access. Nigeria has abundant natural resources making it capable of improving the country’s electrification rate and achieving its energy goals with the right investment and policies.

“Over the years, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference has gathered local and international stakeholders to collaborate across the value chain and proffer solutions to the region’s energy challenges. With our 10th anniversary, this 2023 edition will build on past success and offer special high-level seminars targeted at proffering viable mechanisms to solve the challenges in the Energy sector.

Yesufu also explained that the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference will bring together energy equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, and regulators to lead the discourse on unlocking new value utilising reforms, investments, and technology. More than 5,000+ energy stakeholders are expected to attend, with over 150 exhibitors and 3 international pavilions from China, Germany, and Turkey.

According to him, the conference would discuss key topics such as, power sector decentralization – new legislations and framework in Nigeria; Role of Natural gas as a transition fuel in achieving a net-zero economy; and Leveraging the power of digital technology to deliver value to customers.