Nigeria best country in the world – Oshoala after Australia win

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala has described Nigeria as the best country in the world after their 3-2 victory over co-hosts, Australia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Goals from Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, and Osinachi Ohale ensured the Falcons secured maximum points against the co-hosts to boost their hopes of sealing a place in the quarter final.

Oshoala’s goal in the 72nd minute – a few minutes after coming on – capped a wonderful performance by Nigeria.

Speaking after the significant victory, the Barca Femini talisman said that she will continue to give everything for the team and for the country

‘’I want to make sure I give everything, fight for the team, fight for the badge, this is the best country in the world.’’

Nigeria will look to seal their place in the next round when they face already-eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday needing only a draw to scale through.