Niger republic: Activist urges Africa leaders to draw lessons from coup

By Jimitota Onoyume

Africa leaders have been urged to draw lessons on governance from the coup in Niger republic.

President International Human rights Commission, ecology and marine, Africa, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the observation, saying among others the people said they were disenchanted with the problem of insecurity , poverty in their country.

Saidu who said Africa leaders should learn a lesson from the unfortunate development condemned the military take over in Niger republic.

He said the people also alleged that their economy was firmly in the grip of foreigners ,adding that Africa leaders should begin to think of building their local economy.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the Economic community of West Africa states, ECOWAS, to thoroughly investigate the circumstance that gave rise to the military take over, saying it will guide the regional integration body on the right steps.

He advised against hasty military action by ECOWAS leaders in Niger republic , stressing that other measures should be exhausted first.

Continuing, he said Niger republic is largely a poor country, adding that this should be factored into steps to be taken by Africa leaders.

“Let them hear from the people . They should investigate the issues

“There is wide poverty, hunger in Niger republic The country is poor, landlocked. Our ECOWAS leaders should also consider the plight of the poor in the area as they take actions “

“Our ECOWAS leaders should properly investigate the issues that gave rise to the situation in Niger republic.

“It is also a lesson to Africa leaders to fix poverty, insecurity in their own country “.

He said there was urgent need for Nigeria to also redress insecurity and poverty in the country