Niger govt to shut busy Minna-Bida road for 6hrs

Niger State Government to Close Minna-Bida Road for 6 Hours(12pm-6pm) to Allow for Reinstatement of a Failed Section of the Road.

Please be informed that the Niger State Government will be closing the Minna-Bida road on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 for 6hours (from 12pm to 6pm) to allow engineers carry out proactive maintenance work.

The good public may recall that the collapsing of multiple cell culverts on this road, at chainage 62km from Minna has become a yearly affair for about 10 years now, causing a lot of hardship to motorists using the road, which in most cases has led to the closing of the road for about a week or more for emergency repair to be carried out.

It is in light of the above that the Niger State Government is taking a proactive measure this year to prevent a reoccurrence of the now annual collapse of this culvert during the rainy season.

While the work is being carried out during the designated hours, motorists are invited to either wait for the repairs to be completed or use alternative routes.

The Niger State Government regrets whatever inconvenience this may cause.