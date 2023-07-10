Niger Government to improve IGR

Governor Muhammadu Umaru Bago intends to propel the development of the state to improve the livelihood of the residents.

This was made known in a statement signed by Abdullberqy Ebbo Special Adviser to the Governor on digital Media, noting that the governor intends “to block leakages and identify creative ways to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.”

He noted that, “This developmental process would be difficult without the buying-in of the members of the State House of Assembly members.”

“The Niger State Government in conjunction with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) have decided to train the Niger State Assembly Members and Revenue Service Staff on Strategic Leadership in Tax Policy and Administration in partnership with African Center for Tax and Development

Seeing as a contingent made up of Members of the State Assembly, the Clark of the Assembly, the Chairman of the Internal Revenue Service and other management staff of the Service were among the pioneer participants of the Executive Course on Strategic Leadership in Tax Policy and Tax Administration, jointly organised by The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the African Centre for Tax and Governance (ACTG), it is expected that this program will improve the current reforms in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Niger State, especially as it concerns formulating laws to achieve this objective.”

“The course had other participants from various State Revenue Services, Legislators, Leadership of the Joint Tax Board, FIRS Leadership and Private Sector Magnates.”

“With a central focus on developing strategic leadership capabilities in the context of tax policy formulation, implementation and management. Additionally, participants are exploring emerging trends, such as digital transformation, leading change and other related issues impacting the tax landscape.”

At the end of this course, the participants will be equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to navigate the complex landscape of tax policy and administration effectively. A holistic understanding of tax policy and administration, including its fundamental principles and concepts will be achieved, through this understanding, participants can analyse the impact of tax policy on various aspects such as economic growth, social development, ease of doing business and fiscal sustainability.