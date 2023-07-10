Niger Gov, Bago dissolves all state’s commissions, boards, parastatals; terminates political appointments

By Idowu Bankole

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago has directed the dissolution of all statutory Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals and the termination of all Political Appointees appointed before May 29, 2023.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman made available to Vanguard, disclosed that Governor Umar Bago ordered the dissolution and termination of appointments with immediate effect.

Usman explained that “Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals that are tenured or not tenured are also affected by the dissolution and urged concerned officials to comply immediately with the directive.”

While recognizing their positive contributions to the development of the State and the affairs of their office, the SSG directed “those affected by the dissolution to hand over all Government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior Director in their respective organizations.”

“The Governor wishes members of the dissolved Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Political Appointees success in their future endeavours, the statement stressed.”

This is coming weeks after the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the dissolution of all FG’s boards, and parastatal, a move many have commended saying it will sanitise the system.