Niger: ECOWAS to explore all means necessary to restore order

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

—As mediation efforts begin Wednesday evening

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States, on Wednesday, said it would deploy “all means necessary” to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger amid coup fears.

This formed the outcome of a closed-door meeting between Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, who also serves as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, President Tinubu told journalists that, “Talon is here to review and consult on the issues with our neighbour. And the military misbehaviours and that is what he’s here for. He’s going there now. He’s on his way to the Niger Republic.”

On Wednesday afternoon, local media reported that Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, is being detained by members of the Presidential Guard, who have been given an “ultimatum” by the army.

Disgruntled members of the guard had cordoned off access to the president’s residence and offices and, after talks broke down, “refused to release the president.”

Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021, taking the helm of the landlocked West African state in April of that year.

“The situation is serious enough”, Talon told State House correspondents after the meeting.

He said as a border nation to Nigeria and Benin, both leaders take the developments “seriously” and must “act quickly.”

On his part, Talon said the regional bloc would spare no effort to restore order to the troubled state with mediation efforts beginning Wednesday evening.

He explained, “I believe that all means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger. But the ideal would be for everything to happen in peace and harmony.

“So, as the president has committed, the mediation actions will be reinforced this very evening so that this situation can be settled in peace between brothers because even when what is not acceptable is done, it is necessary that in peace, we can correct this.

“This is our first option and we think it will be a success.”