Niger Delta group charges NNPCL Chief, Adokiye on youth empowerment

A socio-political pressure group in the Niger Delta region, the Concerned Niger Delta Youths for Peace, CNDYP has commended the Vice President, Upstream of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, for what it describes as his responsiveness to the plight of the region’s youth population through the Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS thereby exiting many from poverty.

The leader of the Abuja Chapter of the group, Ochuko Etebefia, stated this in Abuja at the wake of a well attended meeting of the critical stakeholders peopled by the youths drawn from the Niger Delta region over the weekend, where he noted that Tombomieye is a “blessing to the youths of the region and detribalised person, who has the interest of the region at heart.”

According to Etebefia, the meeting was held to review the activities of the NNPCL as it concerns the youths in the region following which the overwhelming majority of the attendees gave Tombomieye massive vote of confidence for standing by the youths at all times.

“Engineer Tombomieye is a philanthropist, who is representing the region and has touched lives of people over his years in his service to humanity.

“He is a reliable leader, who has brought integrity to bear on the upstream sector Nigeria’s petroleum industry with track records of excellence and superlative managerial prowess making the oil and gas sector in Nigeria operate at optimum capacity.”

“We the concerned Niger delta youths for peace have come out to notify the general public, especially propagandists, to desist from discrediting his good office. Engr Tombomieye has never been a selfish leader, but rather, a man of integrity, who runs an inclusive administration with impeccable integrity without injuries to his reputation.

“It is our prayers he attains the position of the GMD because we know he can manage the contemporary NNPC Limited very well.

“We also want to use this medium to call on all the leaders in the Niger delta in various government offices to always put the interest of the people they represent at heart. By so doing, the region will develop, and the Niger delta struggle will be a thing of the past,” Etebefia stated, while he urged youths across the region to rise up in support for “the arrowhead of youth development in the Niger Delta, Adokiye Tombomieye.

He charged the youths to maintain peace and order in the region to attract development, noting that only peace can guarantee massive human and material development in the region.

The Etebefia group urged President Bola Tinubu to build synergy for peace and development of the region by appointing the youths into positions of authority to facilitate infrastructure upliftment of the geo-political zone.