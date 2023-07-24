NIDO, Plateau Varsity collaborate to tackle insecurity, create jobs

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, NIDO Americas in partnership with the Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos have organized a weeklong Information and Communication Technology, ICT training on Artificial Intelligence for over 300 participants with a view of enabling them to deploy AI in solving the many problems in the society.

The training also empowered the people to engage in apps creation, digital marketing, cyber security, digital forensics and others as the organizers promised continued engagement to ensure that the participants become experts in the different fields.

Speaking at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the training where certificates were issued to the participants, the Chairman, of NIDO Americas, Dr. Ezekiel Macham explained that the training is aimed at improving the knowledge of the beneficiaries toward developing the ICT sector, creating employment opportunities and wealth.

He noted that “In our contemporary society, ICT is the way to go; ICT now rules the world. Today, through ICT, Indians stay in their country but work and earn money in dollars; that’s the power of ICT. So, we decided to put this training together to improve the knowledge of these young people and acquaint them with the necessary skills in key areas of information technology.

“This programme is an initiative of NIDO worldwide, we have been doing this in Abuja but we decided to bring it to Plateau and PLASU, Bokkos. We want to encourage the people, we can’t accomplish much within five days that is why we will carry them along and see if they can continue and become experts in the different areas.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of PLASU Professor Benard Matur, commended NIDO for the partnership and promised to sustain the initiative as he said, “As an institution, plans are on top gear to commence Certificate and Diploma programmes in AI, cyber security, and other aspects of ICT. This will enable us to produce experts in the field of information technology that will make us tackle insecurity, promote food security and other societal problems currently facing us.

“What informed this collaboration is the key area that we have been neglecting, the cross-collaboration so we want to reactivate it so that we can have the opportunity to send some of our students outside the country to carry out some research and get exposed to some of the modern technological advancements in the world. We are currently having security challenges, the partnership has laid the basic foundation for cyber security.

“We want our students to be economically self-reliant, we want to take our people out of joblessness and create jobs for others. Having security alone can help people create small businesses, work from home and earn money…”

A participant, Salome Dape who is in the medical field said, “The training is worth it, I have seen where AI can be used in reducing some of the problems in the medical field, we can use it to reduce the waiting time of patients and it also aids in the medical practice…”

However, NIDO also presented some medical equipment to the State Specialist Hospital, Jos and promised to do more once the enabling environment is provided.