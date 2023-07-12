NGX, NBA seek further collaboration on corporate governance

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, management has commended the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) for its consistent support to the development of the Nigerian capital market and seeks further collaboration on corporate governance.



This commendation was expressed during a courtesy visit by NBA-SBL council members to the NGX as part of the activities leading up to the 2023 edition of the NBA-SBL conference and exhibition scheduled to take place from July 5 to July 7, 2023.



Mr. Jude Chiemeka, the Divisional Head Capital Markets of NGX, who received the NBA-SBL delegation on behalf of the CEO of NGX, expressed appreciation for the NBA-SBL’s activities and their positive impact on the Nigerian capital market.



He further expressed NGX’s desire to strengthen its partnership with the NBA-SBL, particularly in the area of corporate governance, in order to foster an improved marketplace for key stakeholders.



In response, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, Chairman of NBA-SBL, emphasized that the partnership and collaboration with NGX were crucial for the future development of the capital market and the Nigerian economy.



Adefulu stated, “Our work at the NBA-SBL revolves around policy, law, and regulation, aiming to transform the environment. The theme of our conference this year, ‘The Nigerian business landscape: Priorities for law, policy, and regulation,’ aligns perfectly with NGX’s goals. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with NGX and eagerly anticipate continued collaborations and partnerships.”

Mrs. Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo, Partner at Aarndale Solicitors and Chair of the 2023 NBA-SBL Conference Planning Committee, highlighted that the conference’s focus is on the Nigerian business landscape, while also setting an agenda for the new government.



Olajide-Awosedo explained, “We will concentrate on actions to boost our economy, attract investments, and retain our talent, among other priorities. This conference is not just for lawyers; it also welcomes stakeholders in the economy, policymakers, captains of industry, and business professionals.”