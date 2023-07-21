NGO plans protest over alleged witch-hunting of PEPT justices, lawyers by FG

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Non-Governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria, FOWN, has threatened to storm the corridors of power in protest over an alleged directive of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to witch-hunt certain Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and lawyers of his opponents.

In a statement by the group’s Director-General, comrade Bukky Adeniyi, asserted that rising from a covert meeting on Friday 21st July, 2023, a group of people have been saddled with the responsibility of going after the PEPT Judges on trump-up charges.

Adeniyi stated that: “They just rose from a meeting with a governor, the Director General of security services.

“They have a specific instruction to go after the Tribunal Judges and lawyers of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi .

“We are much aware that this is sequel to our recent revelation of President Tinubu’s moves to muzzle PEPT.

“It is pertinent to state that FOWN is quite on tab with the situation at hand and will not rest on our oars to keep Nigerians updated.

“The President’s anti-masses moves further lays credence to all we have been saying and if justice is not served Nigerians will be worse-off thereafter.”

FOWN maintained that whatever is regarded as sins committed by the said justices in times past, Nigerians have forgiven them for the sake of the important presidential election matter.