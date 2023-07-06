NGO empowers over 100 women in Lagos with vocational training

Participants with WARDC executives at the training.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC with support from GIZ on the project “Inspire, Empower, and Reintegrate women” sought to reintegrate over 100 female potential migrants and returnees to society by empowering and developing their capacities through skill acquisition, vocational training, business mentorship, and coaching.

According to the organiser, the project target was returnees and potential migrants; vulnerable women including but not limited to sex workers, women with disabilities, and women who suffer physical and psychological, and economic violence.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, WARDC’s founding executive director, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi added that the project aimed to inspire, empower and reintegrate women in a world filled with obstacles.

“With this project, we have been able to inspire, empower and reintegrate women in a world filled with obstacles. We are ready and not intimidated by what the future holds. 38 beneficiaries have been enrolled in the Fashion Design class.

“One of the classes is divided into two, the foundation and advanced class. While 30 beneficiaries are enrolled in hairdressing class, wig-making and make-up artistry, 32 beneficiaries also are enrolled in catering class,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the PME Team Leader at GIZ. The German Development Agency, GIZ, Sandra Vermuijten, expressed her joy at the project which has numerous inspiring success stories of empowered women.

“Women make up a large percentage of our project beneficiaries. In Nigeria, there are so many challenges but the impact of change is effective with one person, one job at a time.

“I am happy with the project which has numerous inspiring success stories of empowered women. These success stories help us support more women in Nigeria, and the impact is inspiring. I am proud of all of you, I congratulate you and wish you the best.” She said,

One of the partners of the event, Programme Coordinator, Women’s Consortium of Nigeria, Mr. Abbey Oluwafemi, advised beneficiaries not to sell the equipment given to them or to engage in illicit means of migration again.

One of the beneficiaries, a woman with a disability, Ibifa Peters said she has learned a lot from the programme that will help her life.

“It was not easy being the only deaf person in the class, I have learned how to sew and I have told all my neighbours of my skills. With this skill, I am going to help train other disabled persons, and encourage them to learn the trade that will help them in life.”