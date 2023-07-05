Home » Videos » Nexim Partners Fidelity Bank to support Exporters
July 5, 2023

Nexim Partners Fidelity Bank to support Exporters

By Damilola Ogunsakin

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) announced a strategic partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc as part of efforts to increase Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. 

By utilizing the NEXIM Export Academy (NEXA), an online platform that gives exporters access to funding to expand their businesses and capacity-building training, the partnership will aid in enhancing the knowledge and effectiveness of export businesses in Nigeria. 

Emeka Anaeto, the Business Editor, explains in this video how the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will benefit exporters. 

