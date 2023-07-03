NEXIM partners Fidelity Bank, Sapphital to grow Nigeria’s export

By Cynthia Alo

As part of efforts to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has announced a strategic partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc and Sapphital Learning Ltd.



The partnership will help improve the skills and performance of export businesses in Nigeria by leveraging the NEXIM Export Academy (NEXA); an online platform that provides exporters with capacity-building training and access to finance to scale their business.



The NEXA platform which was launched with the support of Sapphital (a digital learning institute) in 2022, is designed to empower millions of businesses with resources needed to run successful export operations, perform at higher levels of quality control, and compete favorably in the global market.



The platform aims to drive the growth of Non-oil Exports and Foreign Exchange by connecting all the stakeholders along the value chain to enhance learning, improve quality, and grow Intra-African and Global Trade.



Speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony held in Abuja, the Managing Director, NEXIM, Mr. Abba Bello, stated, ”We seek to drive the knowledge that will help entrepreneurs know the processes, documentation and the kind of compliances they need to adhere to in their quest towards export and import business.”



On her part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, noted that the bank has consistently championed the promotion of non-oil export and capacity building for players in the nation’s export and import business.



Her words, “As a bank, we have always been at the forefront of growing the non-oil export business. We focused on our export banking business over the years and we have remained consistent in pioneering initiatives geared towards aiding capacity-building and access to capital for local exporters. The partnership provides an opportunity to deepen the conversations in the export space and more importantly, to create value for the players in the sector”.



On the ultimate goal of the institute, the Founder/CEO, Sapphital Learning Ltd, Mr. Amu Ogbeide stated that, “We want to grow the export market, we want more people to join and grow”.