Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Barnes makes debut in comeback draw for Magpies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Emi Buendía #10 of Aston Villa avoids Martin Dúbravka #1 of Newcastle United but misses the shot in the second half during a Premier League Summer Series match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Lincoln Financial Field on July 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Adam Hunger/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Adam Hunger / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Newcastle and Aston Villa played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Premier League Summer Series as Harvey Barnes made his debut, a few hours after signing for the Magpies.

Villa’s newest recruit and club-record signing Moussa Diaby also watched from the stands as Aston Villa and Newcastle continued their preparation for the new season and return to European football.

Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, while Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side will play in the Europa Conference League.

Ollie Watkins scored Aston Villa’s opening goal after seven minutes after Emi Buendia dribbled past Sandro Tonali.

Buendia increased Villa’s lead before Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak got Newcastle back on level terms at Lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia.

Emi Buendia scored his second goal to restore Villa’s lead early in the second half but England striker Callum Wilson equalised in the 55th minute.

The game saw Newcastle’s new £38m winger Harvey Barnes make his debut for Eddie Howe’s men after completing a move from Leicester over the weekend.

He was introduced 20 minutes before full-time, despite not actually having had a training session with his teammates.