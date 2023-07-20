New Zealand pip Norway 1-0 in opening game of Women’s World Cup

New Zealand have defeated Norway 1-0 in the first game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The win is also their first ever in the history of the World Cup.

The tournament kicked off with much fanfare despite a shooting in Auckland hours before the opening game. A one-minute silence was held for the victims of the shooting before the match.

The first half ended in a 0-0 draw despite both teams having some chances to score the opening goal.

The opening and only goal of the game came in the 48 minutes, when New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson scored three minutes into the second half.

After moving the ball through from the back, Jacqui Hand squares a perfect pass to Wilkinson, who side-foots the ball into the back of the net.

The match ended 1-0, despite New Zealand missing a penalty late in the game.