New opportunities for PWDs as Lagos Govt, Ebonylife train 128 film-makers

Windows of opportunities are now open to Persons With Disabilities who are interested in filmmaking businesses as Lagos State Government in partnership with Ebonylife Creative Academy (ELCA) are prepared to make such dreams come true.

This is just as 128 film-makers graduated from the Academy last Friday.

Speaking at the Graduation and Award Ceremony which took place at the Academy’s subsidiary, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, Toyin Ogunlana, Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, said the opportunities include capacity enhancement programmes being offered by Ebonylife and the state government.

She said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in the state, is already in touch with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA) to incorporate this category of persons as beneficiaries of the training.

According to her, “a window of opportunity is now open to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to benefit from various capacity enhancement programmes being offered under this arrangement between Ebonylife and the Lagos State Government.

” The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is already in touch with Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA) to incorporate these category of persons as beneficiaries of this training,” she said.

Ogunlana said that there will be gender balance in the selection of qualified candidates for the training.

“I am pleased to inform you that the present administration in Lagos State, particularly with reference to the THEMESPLUS agenda of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, will ensure a balance in the numbers of selected beneficiaries to reflect equality in gender of both male and female trainees in this training programme.”

The main event of the ceremony was the award presentation alongside the premier of short films produced by the graduating students.

At the occasion, Chisom Igboasia of the Screenwriting Class was presented with a special recognition award while Keziah Dantong was presented with Best Production Design, Stella Okoligwe as Best Female Actor in Leading Role and Oluwayemisi Akingbola of the Production Design & Art Direction class with the best overall student award among others.

Recall that recently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his inaugural address for his second term in office, expanded the scope of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda to THEMESPLUS, where he announced three additional areas of focus, which the State Government would intensify intervention in the next four years, to include social inclusion, gender equality and youths.

One of the trainees. Oluwayemisi Akingbola shared her experience during the three months training when she said “though I have been in the media space since 2010 but last year, I decided to know more about media production and it has been an amazing journey in the Academy in the sense that our teachers took us through every parts of film production.

” I have also learnt that anytime one is on the field, one needs to work together as a team and be proactive about what he/she is doing.

” I participated in “Imole” as a set and crop designer. The film was about a lady with a spiritual husband and the production team was tasked to reflect the spiritual world in order to reflect a spiritual experience more than the physical world.

Another trainee, 38 years old Adebanjo Francis said of the programme, “The Academy has impacted my life in various ways. I now know how to set location sound equipment and record clean audio, editing and mix sound for films. I also learned how to use the internationally recognized DAW (PRO TOOLS) and now I am a Certified pro tools specialist which will open a lot of ways for me not only in film making but also in music production.”

Head of Academy and Head of Screen Acting Department, Drikus Volschenk, said of the event,” I am extremely proud of the Set and it is such a great joy to receive Lagos State Government as sponsors. I am grateful for Mo Abudu for this amazing opportunity to change lives.”

Dignitaries at the event include;

Mr. Akarakiri Jubril, Deputy Director (Admin. & HR), Mrs. Seriki Omowunmi Catherine, Deputy Director (Public Affairs), Mr. Ogunshote Oluseyi Abimbola, Asst. Director (Culture) and Mr. Adeleye Adedapo Olakunle Asst. Director (Programme Analyst).