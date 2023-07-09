New ECOWAS Chairman: Onjeh congratulates Tinubu

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the APC Senatorial Candidate for the Benue South Senatorial District, has congratulated President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a press statement issued and personally signed by the Benue South Senatorial aspirant, Onjeh stated that it was not surprising to Nigerians, who know Tinubu as a unifier and a peace builder. He said that Tinubu’s election to preside over the affairs of the sub-regional body was well deserved, as he is a round peg in a round hole.

He added that the leaders of ECOWAS recognized Tinubu’s capacity as a leader, a unifier, a nation-builder, and a peacemaker. Comrade Onjeh opined that Tinubu has already shown his abilities and capacity in his actions in the first month of his administration, which has confirmed to all that he has the will and the means to do the right things for Nigeria and the sub-region.

Comrade Onjeh further stated that Tinubu’s domestic orientation was best suited for sub-regional integration and cooperation, especially in the area of peace and stability. He said that Tinubu has the ability to rally the support of leaders of other African countries, as well as leaders of the EU, UK, and the US, to forge a common front required in this era of globalization.

“As a true democrat who has paid his dues in the struggle for democracy and its nurturing in Nigeria,” Onjeh asserts,

“President Tinubu will be true to his word of positioning ECOWAS to maintain zero tolerance for military coups in West Africa. Onjeh assured the good people of the sub-region that as President Tinubu stated in his acceptance speech, indeed, Nigeria is back to taking its responsibilities as a champion of democracy in the sub-region.”

Comrade Onjeh expressed his hope that Tinubu’s chairmanship of ECOWAS would transcend the sub-region and impact Africa as a whole so that the continent can emerge as a powerful bloc. He said that as a former President of the West African Student Union (WASU), he appreciates the need for proper regional integration and cooporations; that ECOWAS has found the right person to achieve that. He stated that through this, Africa can combat many challenges that affect its development, such as health (communicable diseases etc), trade, and foreign policy.

Onjeh wished the new ECOWAS Chairman a successful tenure blessed with peace, security, and prosperity.