New Army chief ‘ll wipe out Boko Haram, IPOB, bandits, says El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

FORMER governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, would wipe out terrorism and banditry in the country.

El-Rufai, who stated this in a Twitter post weekend, said Lagbaja leads from the front, adding that Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other criminal bodies were afraid of him.

The former governor, who posted a video of the new army chief directing troops to wipe out all criminal elements and stop the killings in Plateau State, said Lagbaja served as the General Officer Commanding, GOC, during his administration as governor of Kaduna.

He said: “A new kind of chief of army staff who without a doubt will wipe out terrorism, banditry, vandalism and militancy in Nigeria.

“I know the new COAS very well. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja was my last GOC as governor of Kaduna State. He always leads from the front anywhere he is

“He personally led troops to confront bandits in Kaduna State. He did the same in the north-east and south-east. The operatives of Boko Haram, IPOB, ESN and the bandits know well and fear him. He is the best choice as COAS.

“This video says it all. Thank you General Lagbaja. Keep doing what you have always done so well and with valour. God Bless you.”

Lagbaja, who took over from Faruk Yahya, as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff in June, told troops in Plateau State weekend, that the Army had no choice but to make Mangu safe for the people of the area.

Recall that hundreds of people had been killed in the area by gunmen and this made the locals flee the area.