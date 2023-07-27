Netherlands, Lagos sign MoU to create 4,000 jobs

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government and the Kingdom of Netherlands, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to create 4,000 jobs in waste management in the state.

The MoU was signed at Africa’s first edition of Circular Economy, in partnership with African Circular Economy Network, ACEN, and the Circular Economy Innovation Partnership, CEIP, supported by the Netherlands.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who signed for the state, described the summit as “a pragmatic approach and a fundamental tool” to address global crises such as pollution, climate change and loss of biodiversity.

Sanwo-Olu said: “To sustain a resilient socio-economic development for Lagos, there is a need to create a model of production and consumption which involves sharing, leasing, re-using, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as many times and for as long as possible.

“We will create more jobs about 4,000 and make Lagos even a greater Mega City.

“I strongly believe that the current geo-socio-political climate gives us even more reason to re-evaluate the resilience of our value chains, eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials (at their highest value), and regenerate nature.

“This event is coming at no better time, especially as the nation continues the process to free up its limited resources and optimally channel them towards addressing the different socio-economic needs of the citizens.”

“Our administration’s commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth through the encouragement of sustainable consumption and production patterns cannot be overemphasized.

“The Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot 2023 is of utmost importance, not only for Lagos and Nigeria but for the entire sub-Saharan Africa.”