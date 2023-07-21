Nelson Mandela Day: Africa can’t grow with dependence on foreign theories — Expert

By Elizabeth Osayande

A Research Associate Professor at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies at the University of Lagos, IADS- UNILAG, Dr. Kayode Eesuola, has said African growth and development remained a wish if the continent continued to depend on foreign theories to address her issues.

Eesuola made this known at the 2023 commemoration of Nelson Mandela Day, and the 3rd edition of the UMOJA African Students Leadership Network Summit, themed “Making more Mandelas, organised by the University of Lagos, UNILAG in partnership with the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria, EWAN.

Speaking at the event held at the Arthur Mbanefo Research Centre, UNILAG, Eesuola:” For us to make more Mandelas, we must do these: engage in conversation such as we are having in this summit; discontinue the interdependence of foreign theories; and the youths must look inwards and tap into our resources. We must recognise those things in Africa that we can be proud to compete with.”

Speaking at the event, the host of the event, and Vice-chancellor, of UNILAG, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, represented by the Dean of Student Affairs, of the institution, Prof Musa Obalola, noted that making more Mandela entailed reflecting on the life of the freedom icon of honesty, love for humanity, and unity among others.

According to Ogunsola, ” Today’s event makes us reflect on the impacts of the life of Nelson Mandela. So, our take home today is to see how we implement those values he stood for. ” UNILAG VC explained.

For the representative of South Africa, the Deputy-Political Consul General of the South African Consulate in Lagos, Busisiwe Dlamini, said that the continent of Africa must unite, and imbibe the virtues of Mandela to move forward.

On his part, the chairman of EWAN, EWAN, Mojeed, said African leaders must shun the quest for materialism and invest more in education. By doing so, he said more selfless leaders such as Mandela will be made.

” We are celebrating Nelson Mandela for who he was and is, as his values lived on. Mandela never looked for fame as today’s leaders have continued to pursue power and materialism.

” So, our message is for us to achieve anything in Africa, we must revamp and invest in the education sector. ” Mojeed explained.

Meanwhile, students from institutions in South Africa, and UNILAG, in a panel session called on the youths in the continent to recognise themselves as first Africans and not be Eurocentric; get more involved in political space; on the leaders, students called for better investment in the education sector, and for them to create spaces for youth engagement.