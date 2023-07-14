Ned Nwoko’s proposed Bill for Diaspora voting commendable

Chuks Anyaduba

By Chuks Anyaduba

It is evident that in the past 25 years, more Nigerians in diaspora have established themselves in a position to influence the economy of both the foreign country and Nigeria as well. We have seen Nigerians in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe serve at top government positions, contributing to National development.

Worthy to mention are the likes of Godfrey Onyema who returned to Nigeria to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walle Adeyemo who is the current United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, to mention but a few. By allowing Nigerians in diaspora to vote and be voted for, we open opportunities for individuals with diverse backgrounds and expertise to bring fresh ideas and solutions into our political landscape.

At the just concluded 2023 Nigeria presidential election, some presidential candidates took their campaigns abroad, meeting with Nigerian stakeholders in Diaspora in form of townhall meetings and the likes. This provides a lens through which one can reasonably depict the importance of diaspora participation Nigeria electoral process. The continuous disenfranchisement of those living overseas is no longer acceptable. To be denied the right to representation is to be denied a fundamental human right as encapsulated in Chapter 4 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and Article 25 of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights which Nigeria is treaty to.

Senator Ned Nwoko’s proposed bill seeking an amendment to the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act to enable Nigerians in diaspora vote and be voted for is commendable, timely and should be supported by the National Assembly. Diaspora voting is considered one of the best global practices. Most developed countries of the world allow their citizens overseas to vote. In this globalization age, where the rest of the world strive to meet up with a competitive economic and political marketplace, Nigeria must not be left behind. The Delta North Senator is also proposing for permanent seats at both Chambers of the National Assembly to be allocated to the diaspora community.

I believe this will strengthen and foster inclusive democracy, harness the diverse perspectives and talents of the diaspora and project a more representative Nigeria.Succinctly speaking and as opined by the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Okonjo Iweala, diaspora Nigerians make considerable contribution with over $23 billion in remittances into the country. These remittances can be structured better to have exponential positive effect in the economy. Perhaps a subtle tax system can be put in place.In the dismissal of the Diaspora voting suit in 2023, Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja ruled that it is within the purview of the National Assembly to make laws for diaspora Nigerians to vote and be voted for.

Therefore, it is time for this 10th National Assembly to consider the proposed bill by distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko for the active participation of Nigerians in Diaspora in the electoral process of Nigeria by giving them the right to vote and be voted for as well as a dedicated representation in the legislative chambers. The right to take part in the conduct of public affairs, including the right to vote and to stand for election, is at the core of democratic governments based on the will of the people. It is intrinsically linked to several other human rights, the enjoyment of which is crucial to a meaningful electoral process. I call on the Nigeria Diaspora Commission to lead in this conversation for this goal to be achieved.

Chuks Anyaduba (LLB, HavardX) is a Policy Adviser & Sustainability Advocatee. He writes from FCT Abuja