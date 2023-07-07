NECO unveils ‘e-Verify’ Portal for Online confirmation of results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has unveiled the” NECO ‘e-Verify” platform to ease the verification of results, and checkmate manipulation and falsification of results conducted by the council.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, in his address of welcome at the ceremony on Thursday in Abuja, said all requests for verification or confirmation of results were routed through its headquarters in Minna, which took a long time to process.

“The ‘NECO e-Verify’ is an Online Result Verification solution that guarantees instant authentication of academic and basic information about prospective candidates for admission and employment into academic institutions and workplaces respectively,” he explained.

Wushishi said due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both at home and abroad, the council decided that now was the best time to introduce the e-Verify platform.

He explained that from available records, the council has observed that there were requests for verification and confirmation of results from 64 institutions across 37 countries between 2020 and 2022.

Wushishi further said that similar requests were gotten from 72 institutions in Nigeria within same period, adding that this is besides requests from individuals which are numerous.

“Result verification is an important process that helps ensure the accuracy of academic credentials.

“It is an irrefutable fact that academic institutions and employers of labour, among other agencies, rely on verification of results to help them select the best prospective student for admission and employment purposes.

“By verifying the authenticity of candidates’ result, academic institutions, and employers will be more confident in that they are admitting and hiring persons who have the required qualification for further studies and specific job schedules.

“Some of the benefits of the ‘NECO e-Veify Portal’ include increase confidence, reduce risk and improve efficiency. This system will bring a great deal of relief to millions of our students, educational institutions and other stakeholders,” Wushishi said.

The Chairperson of the occasion, who is also the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, expressed happiness being part of the history of NECO e-Verify.

According her, beyond making things easier for candidates, it will hopefully generate income that threatened the financial base of NECO.

“NECO and other Examination bodies in Nigeria has done well, but must work towards the full automation of the entire process of examination administration, while our schools and institutions should embrace e-learning.

“This is a world of possibilities; don’t see the obstacles, see the possibilities. The failures of the modern world would be those who are unable to record change early enough and key into it.

“Like what we are doing today, this is key into the change that is global. I am sure that the designers of the App are taking notice of activities of hackers with a view to ensuring that the system is impenetrable to intruders

“The activities of fraudsters who constantly seek to gain unauthorised access are major headache to the modern world,” she stressed.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejoh, has commended NECO for the initiative of the e-Verify platform.

“This activity seat perfectly well with the tenth pillar of ministrial strategic plan which focus on adopting and using optically the information, technoclog and communication to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

“We have gathered here as prove that NECO in ensuring that its operations align with global best practices with the e-Verify portal.

“It is going to help all stakeholders to access their results and verify from anywhere in the globe. It is faster and easier than the current tedious process,” Adejoh said.

In his goodwill message, the acting Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Maiyaki, congratulated NECO for unvealing the e-Verify Platform.

“The NUC coordinate the activities of over 264 Universities across the country.

“We are happy to be associated with NECO to ensure that authentic verification of results of candidates who seek admission into universities.

“We urge NECO to ensure that the portal stand the test of time and not be subjected to manipulation by hackers,” Maiyaki charged.

Meanwhile, the IT Expert, Mr Sule Onu, said the Portal has a landing and unlanding pages that has two steps of verification; Bukl and Instant verification.

According to him, an individual will have to register in the system with name, email address, phone number and password, adding that messages will be sent to the email and phone number.

“The process would take the individual to a page that he or she would have to pay to obtain a token.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event attracted officials from Ministry of Education, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Military, Commission for Colleges of Education, Nigeria Police and National Assembly, among other relevant stakeholders.