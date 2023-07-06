NECO unveils e-platform for verification, confirmation of results

*As institutions in Nigeria, across 37 countries seek verification of candidates results from council

THE National Examinations Council, NECO,on Thursday, launched a result verification and confirmation portal, otherwise known as NECO e-Verify.

The NECO e-Verify is an online result verification solution that guarantees instant authentication of academic and basic information about prospective candidates for admission and employment into academic institutions and work

Speaking at the launch of the portal in Abuja,NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, explained that the introduction of the NECO e-Verify,was due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both home and abroad.

He noted that before now, all requests for verification and confirmation of results were routed through the Council’s headquarters in Minna, “which took a longer time to process.”

According to him,result verification is an important process that helps to ensure the accuracy of academic credentials.

“Due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both

home and abroad, the Council decided that now was the best time to introduce the e-Verify platform.

“From available records at our disposal, we have observed that there were requests for verification and confirmation of results from 64 institutions across 37 countries over a two-year period (2020-2022).

“Similarly, we have such requests from 72 institutions in Nigeria within the same period-this is besides requests from individuals which are numerous,”he said.

The NECO boss, who said it was an irrefutable fact that academic institutions and employers of labour, among other agencies, rely on verification of results to help them select the best prospective students for admission and employment purposes,said:”Result verification is an important process that helps to ensure the accuracy of academic credentials.”

“By verifying the authenticity of candidates’ results, academic institutions and employers will be more confident that they are admitting and hiring persons who have the required qualification for further studies and specific job schedules,”he said.

He listed reasons why verifying candidates result is important.

According to him,the benefits include increased confidence;risk reduction and improved efficiency.

The portal, he said, will give institutions and employers more confidence of admitting and hiring the most qualified candidates “especially in today’s world of technology where result forgery is easiestis important to verify students and employees credentials for some studies and positions to ensure that the institutions/establishments successfully meet their goals.”

He spoke further:”Admitting/hiring unqualified persons can lead to a number of risk such as poor academic performance, decreased productivity, low morale and wen fraudulent behaviors that can retard the progress of the institution and businesses Result verification helps to reduce these risks by ensuring that only qualified candidates are admitted and hired.

“With proper verification of candidates results, institutions and businesses will run more efficiently as they will be able to recruit the best applicants that are capable of learning faster and employees that can carry out their duties without of with minimal supervision. This also places universities and other tertiary institutions on a good pedestal as candidates with questionable results would not dare to apply for admission

“It is against this backdrop that the National Examinations Council, as part of its efforts in meeting with global standards, has found it necessary to deploy cutting-edge technology to improve candidates’ experiences as they seek to advance their educational pursuit. With a delightful heart and deep sense of responsibility therefore, we are pleased to present to you, our esteemed stakeholders, the NECO e-Verify Result Verification/Confirmation System.

“This enviable feat, no doubt, will bring a great deal of relief to millions of our candidates, educational institutions and other stakeholders. Please join me as I take you through the workings of the NECO e-Verify platform.”