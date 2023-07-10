NECA to Tinubu: 2023 Finance Act needs absolute reversal not suspension

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde on Monday told President Bola Tinubu that what the 2023 Finance Act needs is not suspension but absolute cancellation.

Oyerinde, who stated this at the Nigeria Employers’ Summit, 2023, explained that some provisions of the Act are capable of driving organised business in Nigeria into extinction.

The DG said rather than suspending the Act till September, 2023, the business environments in Nigeria rather need absolute reversal of the Act.

Recall that President Tinubu had last week issued four Executive Orders suspending the Act and the implementation of arbitrary taxes, the development which was hailed by the business community as a saving grace for businesses in the country.

But Oyerinde said the implementation of arbitrary taxes have the potential to dig organised businesses deeper into the hole of extinction.

According to him, “Our view is this, we don’t really need suspension, we need an absolute reversal. We said if you find yourself in the hole, the first thing you do is to stop digging. Those new taxes, the plastic tax, the excise tax on carbonated drinks, they have the potential to dig organized businesses deeper into the hole of extinction.

“So what the executive orders have done and what we are happy about is it has stopped that trajectory into extinction and it has given us opportunity for engagement also. So within now and September and the time when those extensions are given for us to engage constructively and let government see the risk in those taxes”.

“Hopefully the president will see our reasons and then we call for a total and holistic reform headed by Taiwo. Now if you want to tax, you must take care of three elements.

“If you don’t deal with those three issues of when do you want to tax, how much do you want to tax and what exactly do you want to tax, you will be destroying your industries from the other path”, he added.

He further said, “Being who we are as the voice of business in Nigeria, it has become important to play our role not oh as the conscience of the nation, but also as an organization that contributes effectively and actively to conversations that have to do with natural growth.

“And it is obvious we all have a peculiar challenge, the call it multi dimensional challenges now and we also feel to deal with multi-dimensional challenges you much deal with it from multi-dimensional approach.

“We have forex issues that are bedeviling the country now and once you have forex issues it affects so many things. It affects your trade balance, it affects your ability to even support organized businesses within the context of input for productive activities.

“And if they cannot produce, then the ability to expand to employ becomes compromised. The value chain of that problem becomes gigantic is such a way that if you do not deal with it quickly you might be digging your own grave.

“So we have forex challenges. The quantum of oil we produce and the quantum we can sell and how much we can sell it is out of Nigeria’s control. Fundamentally OPEC decides that. So what can we control?

“We have natural resources here in Nigeria, every State has some level of natural resources. Can we add value to those natural resources? Yes we can do that. That is within our control. We can sell, we can export.

“Significantly the price of exporting and selling is within our control. So why not let us focus on those things that we can control, massively leverage on our raw materials, add value to it, export them and then we generate forex to complement the forex that we are currently making from crude oil.

Problems and we must deal with those problems definitively.

“So the Summit is to enable us the country as a whole to refocus our attention to non-oil exploits that have served us in time past and that can still serve us now.

“The conversations we are having now is about finance. All the issues we have is about financing export itself. Unless you have a strong will, manufacturing and exporting is not very attractive.

“So you have issues with financing, you have issues with regulation. Fortunately we have Nigeria Port Authority with us here today also sharing perspectives about issues at the port, we gave Customs also joining us today or tomorrow.”

The NECA DG also added that “the issue of financing, to the regulatory issues that we have and then the issue of standardization also that we are struggling with you would have built a massive structure of hindrances and impediments to non-oil exports and those are the conversations we are trying to have between today and tomorrow and also, create a path towards solving those hindrances so that the generality of Nigerians, organized businesses can refocus and contribute to national development.

