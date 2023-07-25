NDPHC executes 374 distribution projects to boost power supply 

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) has disclosed that it executed over 374 projects in the distribution subsector of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to improve power supply across the country.

NDPHC Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo who disclosed this at the 8th Nigeria Energy Forum in Lagos, said over $1.2 billion was spent on the project which is expected to be refunded by the benefiting electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Speaking on the theme ‘Maximizing National Integrated Power Projects’, Mr. Ugbo who was represented by the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. Ifeoluwa OyedeleEngr. Oyedele stated that while the projects have been handed over to the utilities, legal assets transfer is ongoing and awaiting NERC (Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission) valuation.

Executed projects listed by the Managing Director include 337 33/11kV lines, 25,281 25kVA and 50kVA CSP transformers, 199 distribution transformers (100, 200, 300, 500 KVA) of 108MVA, 2,256km of 33kV lines and 4,670km of 11kV lines.

On the transmission subsector, he disclosed that the company has also undertaken over 121 transmission line and substation projects.

He said expansion works were carried out in 34 TCN substations across the country including those located in Enugu, Jos, Owerri.

Other projects executed in the transmission sub-sector include 51 330/132kV substations with 6,450MVA transmission capacity added, 132/33kV substations with 3,160MVA transmission capacity added, 2,703km 330kV of lines, 765km of 132kV lines, with 25 other projects ongoing.

“These accomplishments led to a complete transformation of the hitherto radial Nigerian grid into what it is today, a substantially looped grid that provides substantial redundancy to power flow around the grid. This was completely unavailable prior to NIPP”, he explained.