NDLEA shooting: Oborevwori visits family of 2 yr-old killed by stray bullets

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has visited the family of Ivan Omhonria,

the two-year-old boy who was killed by stray bullets from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The Governor visited the family at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where Ivan’s one-year-old sibling, Eromonsele, is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained on his left eye during the incident which occurred on Thursday.

Commiserating with the family on the demise of Ivan, Oborevwori said the state government would foot the bills for the hospital treatment, and directed that no money should be taken from the family.

Oborevwori said: “When we heard the unfortunate news we immediately issued a statement calling on the NDLEA authorities and the Police Command to quickly investigate the circumstances, which led to the death of your son and injury to his younger sibling.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State we commiserate with you and your family over the loss of your son, Ivan. We have so much confidence in the police and as you know as they are carrying out their investigation; they will not make the outcome public until they are through with their investigations. So be rest assured that the culprits would be brought to book.

“Once again I commiserate with your family for this loss and am happy that Eromonsele is recovering. Let me also appreciate the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for the proactive action they have taken so far since the incident occurred.

“I had sent people here earlier to find out what they are doing and I am happy that they were able to save Eromonsele’s life and I know that he will come out strong.”

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abbas said the command would do it’s best to unravel the mystery behind the whole incident.

“We have sent messages to the NDLEA and they have responded and in no distant time we will come out with a report that would be made known to members of the public”, he said.