NDLEA promotes 3,248 officers; honours 12 commands, 148 personnel

…As Marwa Charges Anti-Narcotic Officers to Continue the good work

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa (Retd) on Thursday decorated three Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics, DCGNs and four Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics, ACGNs at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The DCGs and ACGs topped the list of 3,248 newly promoted and regularized officers and men of the Agency at a ceremony where 12 state commands and 148 other personnel were given awards and commendations for their outstanding performances in the first half of the year.

Speaking at the event, Marwa said the exercise is an indication that the Agency has now entrenched the culture of excellence saying, “Without grandstanding, we can say that we have raised the bar. Our weekly drug supply reduction effort is a testament to our performance. The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable.

“The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged. Our success rate at prosecution is a definitive statement that we are doing our job.

He added, “Our fears have been allayed about what tomorrow holds for the NDLEA and its personnel. Even while we are still in a state of rapid evolution, there have been seismic changes, and we have evolved a better, more efficient and sustainable system that guarantees viable work conditions, good staff welfare, and enhanced job performance.

“We have since been able to settle the problem of career progression by expanding the Agency’s structures. We are cooperating more with regional and international partners. All these translate into ample opportunities for upward mobility for focused, hardworking officers.”

Disclosing that the past two and a half years had seen a lot of changes in the Agency, Marwa said, “We have tried to reward hard work and professionalism by granting higher responsibilities to officers. Everyone to whom promotion is due has been considered. We are also expanding training opportunities. In the last 18 months, we have conducted over 150 trainings, involving more than 6,000 officers.”

He charged them not to rest on their oars saying, “We have adopted global best practices, and we have no doubt that the NDLEA of our dream is here before us. I am therefore charging you to take more pride in your work. Society today appreciates our efforts. Just last week, on World Drug Day, the President and Commander in Chief gave assurances of his administration’s unwavering support for NDLEA.

“Our international partners and foreign governments are watching us and are giving us the needed push. And among drug law enforcement agencies, we are rated highly. Our name is out there for good. Therefore, the onus is on us not to slacken but to continue the good work.

“It is not yet time to rest on our oars. We have no option but to sustain the momentum of our upward trajectory, build on our performance, and continue to protect our hard-earned reputation. It is on this note that I demand more from us in terms of hard work, discipline, valour, professionalism, commitment, and all the time-honoured virtues that enshroud labour with dignity.”

Responding on behalf of the promoted and honoured officers, DCGN Joyce Titus-Awogbuyi expressed appreciation to Marwa for providing inspiring leadership for the Agency and motivating the personnel to break barriers and excel in their areas of responsibility.

She said the promotion and commendations will further encourage her and others to contribute more towards achieving the corporate goal of ridding Nigeria of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.