Ndiomu stabilises Presidential Amnesty Programme – Aide

The Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), says its Interim Administrator, Retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, has stabilised the operations of the programme by clearing all inherited debts through tactical financial models.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the PAP Special Assistant on Media, Mr Freston Akpor.

Akpor stated that when Ndiomu assumed office in September, he inherited several liabilities ranging from unpaid scholarship awards, uncompleted vocational training centres, non-formal education programmes and other challenges.

“So far, he (Ndiomu) has sanitised and stabilised the operations of the PAP,” media aide said.

According to him, since Ndiomu came on board, he has strategically cleared all inherited debts through tactical financial models.

He added that some of the debts which included those that were owed to critical contractors, agencies and scholarship debts had been cleared.

He said one of the strategic steps taken by Ndiomu was to reform PAP by implementing inconclusive scholarship awarded by his predecessor.

“Ndiomu sanitised and adopted the process with payment of all fees of 1700 PAP students spread across tertiary institutions of learning across the country

“As well as additional 55 delegates going into their first year in various universities in different countries.

“This is in addition to 1300 students already deployed to various tertiary institutions within Nigeria and overseas in the previous year bringing the total number of students to 3000.

“These scholarships covering tuition and In-Training-Allowance (ITA) have been paid in full by the administration of Ndiomu for the 2022/2023 academic session,” Akpor said.

Akpor also reiterated efforts by the PAP to launch the Formal Education Trust Fund to boost the formal education scheme of the PAP. (NAN)