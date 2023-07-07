NDIC takes financial literacy to Enugu schools

..urges students to embrace saving

By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has reiterated its commitment to driving financial literacy to the young generation in the country.

The Corporation, which organised training for secondary school students in Enugu State on financial literacy, disclosed that the training, amongst its objectives, was meant to make the students embrace saving attitude.

The 2023 training, which was attended by at about 170 students, drawn from some secondary schools in the state, was in commemoration of the 2023 Financial Literacy Day, with its theme, “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future”.

Addressing the students at Metroplitan Girls Secondary School, Enugu, the coordinator of the programme, Abdullahi Ubam said the programme which was in partnership with the Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB) was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ubam, said the annual financial literacy programme was designed in the spirit of “catch them young and make the learners financially literate”, because the habit of saving was education itself as it teaches self-denial and which young ones must embrace and take seriously.

According to him, the intention of NDIC was to use the financial literacy training programme to ensure that students of secondary schools in the country get the information on how to generate, save and spend their monies.

“The essence of this is to get young people informed on how best to take decision on how to manage their finances.

“It’s about information on how to generate, save and spend our monies. Saving money means planting our future and that starts with planning well_, he said.

Ubam, who said the programme was designed for learners, expressed happiness that teachers who brought their students to the event also benefited from the programme.

The chairman PPSMB, Rev Fr. Hilary Nkwodile, commended the NDIC for its consistency in organising the programme for secondary school students in the state, saying it would go a long way in shaping students’ future positively.

The PPSMB chairman, who was represented by the director of education services, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwankwo, urged the NDIC to expand the programme to accommodate many more students because of its lifetime benefits.

He called on the participants to cultivate the habit of saving for rainy day from young age, saying the principle of being prudent was required for students on their pathway to success.